Nuvo Lighting TH464 Single Light 2-3/4" High LED Track Head for H-Track Systems Black Track Lighting Heads Heads

Nuvo Lighting TH464 Single Light 2-3/4" High LED Track Head for H-Track Systems
Nuvo Lighting TH464 Single Light 2-3/4" High LED Track Head for H-Track Systems FeaturesFor use with Track systemsMade with sturdy steel constructionIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 2-3/4"Width: 2-3/8"Depth: 2-3/8"Product Weight: 0.9 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulbs Included: YesLumens: 820Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 12 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30,000 Heads Black