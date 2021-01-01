From nuvo lighting
Nuvo Lighting TH304 Single Light 6-1/2" High H-Track Track Head Brushed Nickel Track Lighting Heads Heads
Nuvo Lighting TH304 Single Light 6-1/2" High H-Track Track Head FeaturesTrack systemMade with sturdy steel constructionRequires (1) 75 watt medium (E26) bulbUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 1.0 lbsTrack Lighting SpecificationsSystem Type: H-TrackElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 75 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Heads Brushed Nickel