Nuvo Lighting TH226 Single Light 2" Wide Universal Holder Track Head White Track Lighting Heads Heads

Nuvo Lighting TH226 Single Light 2" Wide Universal Holder Track Head Features:Designed to cast light in upward and downward directionSuitable for use in dry locationsRequires (1) 150 Watt Medium (E26) Base Incandescent BulbDimensions:Height: 4-3/4"Width: 2"Extension: 7"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulbs Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentWatts per Bulb: 150 WattsWattage: 150 WattsVoltage: 120 VoltsFounded in 1966, Satco is a well-known premier supplier of lighting products. With the company’s keen understanding of the lighting industry, and after three years of development, Satco launched Nuvo Lighting on June 23, 2005. Nuvo Lighting is uniquely poised to become an industry leader, with the sales and distribution resources of Satco Products, combined with the finely-conceived and well-crafted products that deliver style, value and quality. Heads White