Nuvo Lighting TH202 Single Light R30 Straight Cylinder Track Head White Track Lighting Heads Heads

Nuvo Lighting TH202 Single Light R30 Straight Cylinder Track Head Nuvo Lighting TH202 Single Light R30 Straight Cylinder Track Head in White FinishNuvo Lighting TH202 Features:Finished in WhiteRequires (1) 75 Watt Medium Base Incandescent BulbStraight Cylinder Metal ShadeLight Direction: Up / Down - Light from this fixture illuminates both upward and downwardNuvo Lighting TH202 Specifications:Product Dimensions: 7"H x 4.5"WUL Listed for Dry Locations120 Volts75 Total Watts0.63 AmpsFounded in 1966, Satco is a well-known premier supplier of lighting products. With the company’s keen understanding of the lighting industry, and after three years of development, Satco launched Nuvo Lighting on June 23, 2005. Nuvo Lighting is uniquely poised to become an industry leader, with the sales and distribution resources of Satco Products, combined with the finely-conceived and well-crafted products that deliver style, value and quality. Heads White