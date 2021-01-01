From dri-mark
TGV50s Professional Dynamic Cardioid Microphone for Vocals with Lockable OnOff Switch
Advertisement
Dynamic moving coil cardioid microphone Treble resonator to expand the upper frequency range Special sound holes for maximum feedback reduction Finely-tuned volume behind the diaphragm for free diaphragm vibrations and improved bass response Lockable on-off switch Note: The microphone is both engineered along with its parts made in Germany. It is assembled and packaged in Czech Republic according to requirements.