From sling media, inc
TGV50 Dynamic Cardioid Microphone for Vocals
Dynamic moving coil cardioid microphone Treble resonator to expand the upper frequency range Special sound holes for maximum feedback reduction Finely-tuned volume behind the diaphragm for free diaphragm vibrations and improved bass response Includes microphone clamp and storage bag Note: The microphone is both engineered along with its parts made in Germany. It is assembled and packaged in Czech Republic according to requirements.