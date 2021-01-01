Riobel TGS51 GS Dual Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure Balanced

Riobel TGS51 GS Dual Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle Geometry with a harmonious balance of lines creates a modern aesthetic for bathrooms with a contemporary feel. The GS collection is meant for both minimalist decor and transitional styles, as its organic shape complements both beautifully. Engineered to perfection with the latest state-of-the-art technology, and designed for function and beauty, the GS collection gives any bathroom simply stunning style. Riobel TGS51 Features: Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warranty Pressure balance valve works by sensing the ratio of hot to cold water and adjusting one or the other to deliver desired temperature, all while delivering your preferred water volume One simple control mechanism Single function cartridge included with trim Can run either a stand alone shower head or a shower head and tub spout, if the tub spout has an integrated diverter Compatible rough-in valve supports a flow rate of 5.8 GPM for immersive showering experience Must order compatible thermostatic and pressure balance rough-in valve separately All necessary mounting hardware included Solid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performance Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented Riobel TGS51 Specifications: Valve Trim Height: 6" (bottom to top) Valve Trim Width: 6" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Chrome