Riobel TGN51 Classic Dual Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle Chrome / White Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure Balanced

Riobel TGN51 Classic Dual Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle The Classic collection showcases a quintessential and timeless design, a striking showpiece for modern, traditional and transitional bathrooms. A rounded, full spout with substance and style, and handles of iconic simplicity give it grace and grandeur. Superb engineering ensures that functionality matches form, and durability and performance are equal to the collection’s classic beauty.Riobel TGN51 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyPressure balance valve works by sensing the ratio of hot to cold water and adjusting one or the other to deliver desired temperature, all while delivering your preferred water volumeOne simple control mechanismSingle function cartridge included with trimCan run either a stand alone shower head or a shower head and tub spout, if the tub spout has an integrated diverterCompatible rough-in valve supports a flow rate of 5.8 GPM for immersive showering experienceMust order compatible thermostatic and pressure balance rough-in valve separatelyAll necessary mounting hardware includedSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRough-in valve includedRiobel TGN51 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 6" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Chrome / White