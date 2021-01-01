TFY Security Hand-Strap for Tablets -Compatible with iPad (New iPad/iPad Mini & Mini 2 & Mini 3 / iPad Air/iPad Air 2 / iPad Pro 9.7 Inch) .

Provides increased handling security with iPads and other Tablets. Protects against accidental dropping of iPads and other Tablets. Allows fingers of holding hand to remain well away from screen. Fits iPads and other Tablets with or without protective cases. Strong metal brackets with soft plastic coating avoid marking of Tablet PC edges. Strap easily fitted and removed. Tip: Jaw openings of metal brackets may be carefully prised open or squeezed closed from default openings to achieve best fit on thicker/thinner iPads and Tablets, and on iPads and Tablets fitted into protective cases.