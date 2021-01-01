Riobel TFR44 Fresk Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Chrome Showers Valve

Riobel TFR44 Fresk Dual Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In The Fresk™ collection brings a strong contemporary point of view to the bathroom. This is what modern design means: clean lines, precise angles and a straightforward statement of minimalist simplicity. Yet, its streamlined shape and purity make it equally perfect in a transitional setting. Fresk™ shines in various finishes and is engineered to provide a high level of performance for lasting beauty.Riobel TFR44 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyRioWise™ valve technology also stabilizes water pressure for steady temperature performance even in the event of a 50% drop in pressureNo need to plumb in a separate shut-off or diverter valve, allowing for a more streamlined shower design with less clutter on the wallSet it and forget it temperature memorySupports 2 independent functions with no shared functionalityWill only run shower head or hand shower independentlyCartridge is included with trimCompatible rough-in valve supports a flow rate of 6.3 GPM for an immersive shower experienceMust order compatible thermostatic and pressure balance rough-in valve separatelyAll necessary mounting hardware includedSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel TFR44 Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 5-1/2" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 5-1/2" (left to right) Thermostatic Chrome