Quoizel TFKM1508 Kami 1 Light Mini Pendant with Tiffany Stained Glass Vintage Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Quoizel TFKM1508 Kami 1 Light Mini Pendant with Tiffany Stained Glass This lovely Tiffany style collection features a handcrafted, genuine art glass shade created in hues of amber, caramel, ginger and emerald. The glass is arranged in a classic Art Nouveau pattern. The warm color palette creates a harmonious balance of light, and the complementary base is finished in a vintage bronze.Features:Tiffany Stained GlassRobust craftsman styleDurable steel frame ensures years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this item - bulb options will be presented upon checkoutIncludes (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrods for a maximum height of 44.5"Rated for installation and use in dry locations onlyFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Fixture Height: 8.5"Max Hanging Height: 44.5"Width: 8"Downrod Sizes: (2) 6" and (2) 12"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Compatible Bulb Types: Incandescent, CFL, LEDWatts per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120 Vintage Bronze