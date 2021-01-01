TF361 24GHz 100M Multifunctional Wireless Flash Trigger for Canon CameraSpeedlite MultiPurpose Wireless Flash Grouping Include Wireless Shutter.

TF-361 for canon is a professional and Multi-function flash trigger specially designed for photographers and photographic studio TF-361 not only work as wireless flash grouping trigger, but also supports camera shutter release function Flash sync speed up to 1/250s,it can compatible with various brand of flashguns, studio lights and outdoor light The Transmitter can seperately control Group A, B and C, can set 7 firing combinations to control flash firing. The Receiver can set as Group A, B and C. Each group can use multi Receivers TF-361 can wake-up the flash directly, without manually wake-up the sleeping flash. Maximum distance up to 100m - 2.4Ghz FSK improved the reliability and stability of the product