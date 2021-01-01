Refresh and redecorate in a snap with this 1- piece armless sofa cover which features small checks jacquard pattern. Polyester blend fabric we used makes these slipcovers more bouncy and durable. And our cover can provides an all-around protect to ensure the cover can stay in place without sliding frequently and reduce the chance of being soiled. This cover will stylizes and upgrades your room in one fell swoop, ideal for transforming your space into a sumptuous safe haven. Besides, is available to machine washable, low temperature drying and friendly for pets and children. Subrtex Textured Grid Soft Stretchy Armless Folding Box Cushion Slipcover, Gray | SBTWFS010