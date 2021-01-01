Textured Glass Square Drum Pendant by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Silver - (CHB0044-23-GM-IW-001-E2)

Refined and mystical, the Textured Glass Square Drum Pendant from Hammerton Studio exudes modern sophistication to light up contemporary spaces through Frosted Glass shades on each end. This stunning pendant light is meticulously constructed by artisans through two kiln passes to produce its striking visual charm. Finishing touches, like the visible hardware of the pendant light, add a dash of industrial appeal. Made of Metal with a Textured Glass shade, this elegant masterpiece is an energy efficient solution to beautify any space. The Textured Glass Square Drum Pendant will become the focal point when hung in the dining room, living room, or entryway. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Square. Color: Clear. Finish: Gunmetal