Textured Glass Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Cream - Finish: Bronze - (CHB0044-11-RB-IW-C01-E2)

The Textured Glass Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio showcases artisan made glass shades hanging from a simple round canopy. Each glass shade is individually height adjustable, experiment with different compositions to find the right aesthetic you are looking for. The texture on the glass diffuses the illumination in a unique way, creating an ambient lit atmosphere with a unique artistic twist. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Cream. Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze