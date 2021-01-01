Textured Glass Mini Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Grey - Finish: Silver - (LAB0044-12-BS-FS-001-E2)

The Textured Glass Mini Pendant Light from Hammerton Studio adds both class and grit to lighting setups through a hand-applied texture. The piece delivers contemporary styling to the modern home, driven by a low-profile canopy and a metal downrod. Shown by dotted accents, its metal structure holds up its glass shade with subtle elegance. Rustic in spirit, its handcrafted glass shade ripples with artistic detail. The vibrancy from its lamp silhouettes the etched contours scattered across the glass enclosure. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Color: Grey. Finish: Metallic Beige Silver