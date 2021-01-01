Textured Glass Drum Shade Pendant Light by Hammerton Studio - Color: Clear - Finish: Silver - (CHB0044-24-GM-FS-001-E2)

The Textured Glass Drum Pendant by Hammerton Studio is an artisan made fixture that will enhance both modern and transitional spaces. Each glass panel is handmade by a craftsman in Salt Lake City, Utah and requires two kiln passes to achieve its unique texture and visual appeal. Both the inner and outer glass shades are held in place with visible hardware, which gives it a subtle industrial vibe while still having a modern air. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Gunmetal