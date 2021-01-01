32" x 55" Textured Enamel Painted Metal Plates Wall Decor - Patton Wall Decor

Adorn your walls with this intricately embossed Textured Multicolor Enamel Painted Metal Plates Wall Decor. It's open face cutout design showcases a spread of metal discs enameled with hues of blue, green and white. Metal construction is durable and strong. This large wall decor piece relieves the pains of creating the perfect gallery wall with one simple to install solution. Dimensional wall sculpture is dimensional as each painted plate lightly overlaps another for a truly unique 3D display. Measuring at 31.5 inches tall x 54.5 inches wide, this piece is a quick and easy solution to dressing up that bare wall you've been trying to decorate. Ships ready-to-hang with easy to use hangers on the back. Hang this vintage inspired wall decor in the entryway, living room, dining room or kitchen for a quick and easy style refresh. Colorful rustic charm meet contemporary style with this stunning statement piece that will pull any room together.