Set of 2 84"x38" Textured Dot Grommet Top Sheer Window Curtain Panels Blush - Lush Décor

You will love this new Textured Dot Grommet Sheer Window Curtain Panel Set which will let plenty of light into your home while still providing privacy from outsiders. The textured dot pattern adds that little something extra to your space. These panels will transform your space in an understated way. You can be sure our Textured Dot Grommet Sheer Window Curtain Panel Set will enhance your decor without overwhelming it. This Textured Dot Grommet Sheer Window Curtain Panel Set will fit into nearly any home decor theme. Neutral hues and subtle texture give them a classic look that will fit nicely into your home office, dining room, living room, bedroom, and more. You can also pair these panels with solid color blackout curtains and put them in a nursery. Our Textured Dot Grommet Sheer Window Curtain Panel Set is available in multiple neutral colors. Each panel is 38 inches wide and 84 inches in length. This curtain style is sold by the pair, so you will receive two panels per order. Installation is easy with metal grommets measuring 1.6 inches in diameter. Just slide your curtain rod through the grommets to hang. For cleaning, we rmend hand washing and hanging to dry. Please follow all instructions on your product label. Color: Blush.