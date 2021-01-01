LR Home Textured Navy Blue / White 20 in. x 20 in. Diamond Twist Striped Throw Pillow

Designed with a balance of leisure and luxury in mind, this textured geometric accent merges well with multiple decor styles from modern to farmhouse to coastal to transitional. This decorative piece is the perfect pairing for your home or office. Stand alone or layer with other accents, this throw pillow brings cohesive color with a dynamic mix of deep navy, classic blue, and bright white. Crafted with care in India, each accent pillow is unique with its very own individuality. Color: Navy Blue / White.