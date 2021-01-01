Artscape is a thin translucent film that creates the look of stained and etched glass. They are easy to apply to any smooth glass surface without the use of adhesives and are easily removed if needed. Artscape can be trimmed and combined to fit any size window. The images have a repeating pattern both top to bottom and side to side and can be used both vertically and horizontally. Images can be seen from both sides of the window while providing privacy. They are the perfect decorative accent while still allowing natural light to enter the room. Artscape Texture Twelve 24-in x 36-in Textured Stained Glass Applique Window Film in Off-White | 02-3201