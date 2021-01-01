16"x1.5"x 20" Textural Twinkle Little Star Typography Oversized Framed Giclee Texturized Art - Stupell Industries

Bring nighttime charm to the look of your little one's room with the Textural "Twinkle Little Star" Framed Giclee Texturized Art from Stupell Industries. Featuring the heartwarming message "Twinkle twinkle little star, do you know how loved you are" with moon and star accents, this wall art makes every day more joyous while textured detailing is sure to make a statement on any wall. Hang this kids wall art in your little one's bedroom or play space for cute style, or hang several pieces together for a gallery-worthy look you'll love.