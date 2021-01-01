Textural Ceramic Mini Lamp (Includes LED Light Bulb) Olive - Threshold

Illuminate your favorite reading nook or bedside table with this gorgeous Textural Ceramic Mini Lamp from Threshold™. This ceramic mini table lamp makes a welcome addition to your indoor lighting. It features a curved base with a colorblock pattern for sophisticated, chic flair. The white drum shade diffuses light for a soft, ambient glow, while the one-way light setting allows for easy operation. Place it on the side table next to your sofa or on a console table in your living room for an inviting look. Color: Olive.