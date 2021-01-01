From raphael
Raphael Textura Brush, Round, 10
Raphael Textura Brush, Round, 10The new Textura brush collection is especially aimed at artists who paint using impasto techniques and want to create relief effects using thick acrylics and structure gels. The brushes are made using very strong, short, rigid synthetic fibers and offer an excellent response to thick paints and mediums. These are elegantly designed brushes offering excellent value, making them a joy to use for professionals and beginners alike.