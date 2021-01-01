Textile Reveal Drum Pendant Light by Justice Design Group - Color: White - Finish: Black - (FAB-9512-WHTE-MBLK)

The Textile Reveal Drum Pendant Light by Justice Design Group provides warm light and pleasingly soft texture for modern interiors. The classic drum is made out of Woven Fabric. The delicate weave is accented by 4 Metal double bars which, together with the single button finial, hold the Metal light diffuser screen in place. The visual versatility of this drum pendant is matched by its installation versatility, with a hang-straight canopy (for installation on sloped ceilings) and a number of rigid stems to ensure that the pendant light is at the ideal hanging length in a breakfast nook, entryway or bedroom. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: Matte Black