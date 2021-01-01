Textile Finials Drum Pendant Light by Justice Design Group - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (FAB-9531-WHTE-DBRZ-F2)

The Textile Finials Drum Pendant Light by Justice Design Group amps up modern interiors with both the warm ambient light it produces and the unique detailing of its Metal frame. Four slender rods do more than just help to support the Woven Fabric shade; they emphasize the strength and beauty of the frame, and give the overall design a distinctively architectural look. Dual finals secure the rods to the shade while also providing additional decorative appeal to the otherwise soft-looking fabric. Functionally, light is diffused in all directions through the drum shade as well as through the Metal diffuser screen underneath. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: Dark Bronze