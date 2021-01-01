Shason Textile (10 Yards Cut) Polymesh Glitter Precut Fabric, Kelly

Advertisement
Shason Textiles presents the Polymesh Glitter Precut Fabric. It has reflective properties which gives the fabric the elegance and bright sheen specially when placed under the light. Used to decorate parties. Usually by party planners. Perfect for 50’s, 60’s, 70’s theme party. Vintage and retro themed parties. Perfect for beginner and advanced craft makers. The Polymesh Glitter sequins are commonly used for party decors, table linen, table runners, costumes, dresses, gowns, shoes, clothing linings, clothing accessories.