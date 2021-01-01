Periodic Table USA States Tees Texas Periodic Element Lonestar State Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The perfect top for boys & girls who love periodic elements. This design looks like an element on the periodic table but is for the state of Texas, the Lonestar state. Add this to your Christmas and birthday gift ideas Wear it proudly to science or chemistry class. Makes a great present for those who love nerdy gifts. It's also a great teaching tool. It has the state nickname and the date of statehood. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only