Tetra Pond Variety Blend Fish Food, Size: 5.29 oz | PetSmart

TetraPond Variety Blend fish food provides a mixture of Pond Sticks, Koi Vibrance and Spring & Fall Diet. Provides a highly varied daily diet for koi, ornamental goldish and all other pond fish of any size to enhance natural coloration, overall health and vitality. This mixture is specially designed to soften quickly for toothless pond fish. The food is highly digestible to help promote clear water and minimize waste. It contains vitamins for growth, health and metabolism; amino acids for growth and maintenance; fats for a concentrated energy source; and fiber for healthy and efficient digestion. Key Benefits: POND BLEND: Daily staple food for koi, ornamental goldfish and other pond fish species of all sizes - enhances color and vitality. VARIED DIET: This blend includes Pond Sticks, Koi Vibrance and Spring & Fall Diet. SOFT STICKS: Easy to eat and digest for both small and large fish. COLOR-ENHANCING: Nutrition to enhance color andvitality. USAGE: Feed Variety Blend in spring, summer and fall when water temperatures are 50 degrees F and above. Item Number: 1031599 Brand: Tetra Food Type: Dry Life Stage: All Nutritional Option: Vitamins, Amino Acids, Fiber, Fats, Spring & Fall Diet Health Consideration: Growth, Metabolism Support, Maintenance, Energy Source, Digestion Weight: 5.29 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Corn Flour, Wheat Germ Meal, De-Hulled Soybean Meal, Feeding Oat Meal, Fish Meal, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Potato Protein, Dried Yeast, Monocalcium Phosphate, Dried Fish Protein Digest, Dehydrated Alfalfa Meal, Spirulina, Soybean Oil, Algae Meal, Vitamins (Ascorbic Acid, Riboflavin-5-Phosphate, Inositol, Niacin, A-Tocopherol-Acetate, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Cholecalciferol), Paprika Oleoresin, Beta-Carotene, Yeast Extract, Fd&C Yellow #6 Lake, Minerals (Manganese Sulfate, Zinc Sulfate, Ferrous Sulfate), L-Ascorbyl-2-Polyphosphate (Stabilized Vitamin C), Citric Acid (Preservative), Canthaxanthin (Color), Biotin, Rosemary Extract, Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Fd&C Blue #2 Lake, Propyl Gallate (Preservative), Menadione Sodium Bisulfite Complex (Source Of Vitamin K Activity), Folic Acid Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 31.0%Crude Fat *(min) 4.5%Crude Fiber (max) 2.0%Moisture (max) 7.0%Phosphorous (min) 0.9%Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) (min) 99 mg/kg FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed at least two to three times daily, only as much food as your fish will consume within five minutes. When water temperature is below 50 degrees, pond fish feed with TetraPond Spring & Fall Diet. Fish should not be fed when the temperature is below 39 degrees