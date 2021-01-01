TetraPond Pond Tubing easily connects to pumps, bio-filters, UV clarifiers, waterfall filters and other water features in your pond or water garden. This tubing will not crimp or collapse, and it can be buried to conceal for creating a more natural look. This large-size tubing with a corrugated surface is 20 feet long and 1 inch in diameter. Also available in other sizes: small (smooth surface) 1/2 inch ID, 15 feet long; medium (corrugated surface) 3/4 inch ID, 20 feet long; and extra-large (corrugated surface) 1 1/4 inch ID, 20 feet long. Features: POND TUBING: Use to connect water pumps, bio-filters, UV clarifiers, waterfall filters and other components in your pond or water feature. DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Will not crimp or collapse. BURY TO CONCEAL DIMENSIONS: 1-inch diameter, 20 feet long. TETRA PRODUCT: You can trust your pond to Tetra products. Includes: (1) 20-foot roll Intended Pet(s): Fish Material: Plastic Color: Black Dimensions: 1 in Diameter & 20-foot Length Tetra Pond Tubing, Size: 20 FT | Plastic | PetSmart