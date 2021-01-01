Tetra AquaSafe Plus works instantly to make tap water safe for fish in freshwater and marine aquariums. This BioExtract formula contains natural biopolymers to support the development of beneficial filter bacteria for healthy and clear water. These added ingredients help reduce aquarium pollution by strengthening the bacterial bed. Tetra AquaSafe Plus provides a slime coating to help wounds heal and protect fish from abrasions. Unique colloid ingredients protect your fish's delicate gills and membranes. Use with freshwater or marine fish. Features: Innovative equipment to test kits and decor. FOR FRESHWATER AND MARINE AQUARIUMS: Tetra AquaSafe Plus works instantly to make tap water safe for fish. ADVANCED FORMULA: Neutralizes or removes harmful chlorine, chloramines and heavy metals. PROTECTS FISH: Enhances protective slime coat to help wounds heal. CLEAR AND HEALTHY WATER: With natural biopolymers and essential vitamins and minerals. WATER CONDITIONER: Use when setting up a new aquarium, with monthly partial water changes, or evaporation replacement. Includes: (1) 3.3 oz bottle Intended Pet(s): Fish Color: Yellow Directions: Add 1 teaspoon (5 mL) for every 10 gallons of aquarium water. Top of bottle cap can be used for measuring - ï¬ll to inner ring-line to treat 10 gallons or use one full capful for 20 gallons. Make sure that replacement water is the same temperature as water in aquarium. Caution: Tetra AquaSafe Plus is not a medication and is not intended to be a substitute for any medication. Tetra AquaSafe Plus Aquarium Tank Dechlorinator Water Conditioner, Size: 3.38 Fl oz | PetSmart