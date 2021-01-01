From winston porter
'Testify' by Scott Medwetz Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Searching for something special to spruce up the master suite? We've got just the design idea to really draw the eye. Take this colorful canvas print for inspiration: showcasing a blooming floral dripping with dew, it features vibrant tones of yellow and orange. Made in the USA, it is printed on canvas and wrapped around a wood stretcher bar frame for a gorgeous gallery-worthy look. Simply center it above your bed for a pop of contrast to a crisp white comforter, then use other stunning square art pieces to tile together a headboard that's all your own. Alluring all by itself, you can always make it shine even more by suspending polished silver pendants above nightstands on either side. Size: 10" H x 10" W x 2" D