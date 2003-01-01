Tess Planter Rectangular - Modern Colors by Hightower - Color: Cream (TS3017LR)

The Tess Planter Rectangular - Modern Colors from Hightower add a welcoming dose of nature to the dÃ©cor of the home. Made of powder-coated aluminum, it was designed by Justin Champaign to evoke a transformative experience in the home. A variety of eye-catching colors are available, allowing this piece to stand out as it houses a collection of large or small plants with ease thanks to an adjustable shelf within. Hightower produces thoughtful, user-centric pieces designed to enhance todays workspaces and homes. Founded in 2003, Hightowers clean and clever pieces embody a philosophy driven by the idea that design should be well-crafted, approachable and timeless. Color: Cream.