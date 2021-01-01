Tesla PRO 3.5 Inch LED 0-30 Degree Adjustable Square Trim T518P by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (HR3LEDT518PF840WT)

The Tesla PRO 3.5 Inch LED 0-30 Degree Adjustable Square Trim T518P by WAC Lighting is engineered with state of the art high output Multi-chip LED technology for optimal thermal management and heat dissipation with recessed downlights that offer various styles and optics including spot, narrow and flood beam spreads. The beam spreads offer great illumination for walls, fireplaces or works of art. This fixture comes with two heavy gauge retention clips holding the trim firmly to the housing. Made with interior open reflector and borosilicate glass lens. These premium luminaires deliver superior performance with higher lumen output than a 75w MR16 while using 60% less power. Using ANSI compliant LEDs offering the finest color consistency possible. Efficient Energy Star rating in both commercial and residential applications, Tesla Trim is the perfect solution for the application that demands power while delivering a high standard of energy efficiency. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: White