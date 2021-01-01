Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED Shower Trim ET109P by WAC Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (HR2LD-ET109PS930BN)

The Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED Shower Trim ET109P by WAC Lighting features a tremendous boost in output, efficient Energy Star rating in both commercial and residential applications. The 2â€ Tesla is the perfect solution for the application that demands power. Various styles and optics including spot, narrow and flood beam spreads, and multiple color temperatures. Engineered with state of the art high output LED technology for optimal thermal management and heat dissipation. It includes extruded aluminum heat sink companied with HR-2LED Tesla series housings. It features a 2 Round High Brightness Trim which is an excellent feature for this piece. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Silver. Finish: Brushed Nickel