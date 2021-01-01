Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED Open Reflector Square Trim T709P by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (HR2LEDT709PS827CB)

The Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED Open Reflector Square Trim T709P from WAC Lighting features a tremendous boost in output, efficient Energy Star rating in both commercial and residential applications. The 2 Tesla is the perfect solution for the application that demands power. Various styles and optics including spot, narrow and flood beam spreads, and multiple color temperatures. Engineered with state of the art high output LED technology for optimal thermal management and heat dissipation. For use with HR-2LED Tesla series housings._x000D_ WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: Bronze. Finish: Copper Bronze