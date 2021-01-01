Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED Open Reflector Round Trim T109P by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (HR2LEDT109PF830CB)

The Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED Open Reflector Round Trim T109P by WAC Lighting features enough power and energy efficiency to make it an ideal trim for virtually any setting. It can house a variety of lighting styles, including spot, narrow and flood lighting, as well as several color temperatures, and is Energy Star certified in both residential and commercial applications. The LED technology used is specially designed for high output, and an extruded aluminum heat sink prevents problems associated with excess heat. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Disc. Color: Bronze. Finish: Copper Bronze