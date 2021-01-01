Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED 30-45 Degree Adjustable Trim T409 by WAC Lighting - Color: Brushed Nickel - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (HR2LEDT409PF840BN)

The Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED 30-45 Degree Adjustable Trim T409 by WAC Lighting features a tremendous boost in output, efficient Energy Star rating in both commercial and residential applications. The 2' Tesla is the perfect solution for the application that demands power. Various styles and optics including spot, narrow and flood beam spreads, and multiple color temperatures, all enhanced by an interior open reflector, a borosilicate glass lens, and interchangeable reflectors for changing beam spreads. Engineered with state of the art high output multi-chip LED technology for optimal thermal management and heat dissipation (along with extruded aluminum heat sink). For use with HR-2LED Tesla series housings. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Brushed Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel