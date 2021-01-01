Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED 0-30 Degree Adjustable Square Trim T509P by WAC Lighting - Color: Brushed Nickel - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (HR2LEDT509PF840BN)

The Tesla PRO 2 Inch LED 0-30 Degree Adjustable Square Trim T509P by WAC Lighting brings a much-needed facelift to contemporary interior home living. The Tesla Trim is adjustable from 0 to 30 degrees and clocks in at a whopping 90,000-hour usage. This particular fixture is customizable with various styles, optics, and can accommodate spot, narrow, and flow beam spreads, giving consumers the utmost in ideal customization. Constructed from a durable Steel material, the Tesla Trim is a guaranteed fixture for longevity in a wide range of applications including wet bars, living rooms, and kitchens. Uses an extruded aluminum heat sink to allow cooling while providing the best possible lighting. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: Brushed Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel