Tesla PRO 2 Inch High Output LED Round Shower Trim - T209P by WAC Lighting - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (HR2LEDT209PN830BN)

Designed for use with HR-2LED Tesla series housings, the Tesla PRO 2-Inch-High Output LED Round Shower Trim - T209P by WAC Lighting is the perfect trim for any commercial or residential application that demands power. The trim can accommodate various styles and optics including spot, narrow and flood beam spreads, as well as multiple color temperatures, due to the interchangeable reflectors on the interior open reflector and borosilicate glass lens. Engineered with state of the art high output LED technology and an extruded aluminum heat sink for optimal thermal management and heat dissipation, this trim boasts an efficient Energy Star rating and high durability. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel