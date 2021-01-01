Tesla Model 3 Y Screen Protector Center Control Touchscreen Car Navigation Touch Tempered Glass 9H AntiScratch and Hit Resistant Screen Protector.

A Must Have Accessory for Tesla Model 3:The glass surface feels much better (harder) than the original plastic screen. This is an excellent upgrade for your Model 3 and highly recommend. Fingerprints be gone: The Screen Cover P50 P65 P80 P80D 15',if you don't use the screen protector, The Tesla Model 3 screen constantly gets fingerprints on it from moisturizer. The fingerprints start causing glare and the screen would get fuzzy, if you use mine screen protector, it will be gone. Impressive Product and Ease of Installation: Easy to remove from the packaging. Installation was very simple, simply remove the backing, center and work out the bubbles. It took about 10 minutes to work the bubbles out by pressing on them and working them toward the edges. There was some slight mismatch in the corner radii, the protector's corners are slithly larger radii than the screen creating a small moon sliver type gap. No noticeable touch issues or glare: It's really straightforward