Trademark Fine Art 'Tesla' Canvas Art by Dean Russo

Artist: Dean RussoSubject: PeopleStyle: Pop ArtProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a colorful, psychedelic portrait of Nikola Tesla. Art and animals. These two passions define Dean, a Brooklyn, New York-based artist who uses vibrant Pop Art colors and bold abstract patterns to give a voice to his favorite subject: animals. Dean grew up in a home filled with art supplies, and from an early age began drawing cartoon characters, which became a great influence in his later work. After studying graphic design and fine arts at the School of Visual Arts and Pratt Institute, Dean began to paint primarily celebrity portraits, but his two Cocker Spaniels became his greatest inspiration. Dean's main subjects are dogs, with pit bulls representing the majority of his work. Dean hopes to convey the care and devotion of animal-lovers of every kind, from dogs and cats to horses and beyond.Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Trademark Fine Art offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes, in an assortment of sizes that will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom to the living room, or even the office, Trademark Fine Art makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come!