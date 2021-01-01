From wac lighting
WAC Lighting Tesla 3.5-Inch Pro LED Square Shower Light High Output Trim - Color: Nickel
Smart lighting combined with smart efficiency. The Tesla 3.5 Pro LED Square Shower Light High Output Trim by WAC Lighting is a great solution to offer optimal lighting performance without using much power. The sleek and recessed aluminum body combined with advanced high-output LED technology works great for delivering precise thermal control and heat dissipation. The square trim has a 3 1/2 aperture and a 35° cut-off angle to effectively adjust the range of glare control. With the introduction of multi-chip technology, the borosilicate glass lens alongside ANSI compliant LEDs offers maximum brightness and rich colors. Shape: Square. Color: Nickel. Finish: Brushed Nickel