Tesla 3.5-Inch PRO LED Square 30-45 Degree Adjustable High Output Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (HR3LEDT918PF830CB)

Effective recessed lighting for contemporary spaces. The Tesla 3.5-Inch PRO LED Square 30-45 Degree Adjustable High Output Trim by WAC Lighting is crafted from die-cast aluminum, including a wide aperture with open reflectors for robust downlighting diffused by a borosilicate glass lens. The light fixture contains integrated with ANSI compliant LEDs to produce optimum color consistency. Safe for use in damp spaces, this trim can brighten up both residential and commercial settings. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square. Color: Bronze. Finish: Copper Bronze