Tesla 3.5-Inch Pro LED Round 30-45 Degree Adjustable High Output Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (HR3LEDT418PN835WT)

Add an element of style to modern interiors with the Tesla 3.5-Inch Pro LED Round 30-45 Degree Adjustable High Output Trim by WAC Lighting. This fixture is imparted with multi-chip technology for absolute brightness while ANSI compliant LEDs provide excellent color consistency. The trim is made from die-cast aluminum and is fitted with a borosilicate glass lens that diffuses light for a pleasant lighting effect. Can be tilted at an angle of 30 to 40 degrees for recessed downlighting. Engineered with high output LED technology for optimal thermal management and heat dissipation. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White