Tesla 3.5-Inch Pro LED Round 0-30 Degree Adjustable High Output Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (HR3LEDT318PN827CB)

Experience the coming together of advanced technology and attractive design with the Tesla 3.5-Inch Pro LED Round 0-30 Degree Adjustable High Output Trim by WAC Lighting. This energy star-rated fixture delivers high output LED technology with optimal thermal management and heat dissipation. The round trim can be angled to direct light where it is most needed. Multi-chip technology and ANSI compliant LEDs produce immense brightness and excellent color consistency. The recessed borosilicate glass lens diffuses light for a pleasant, even illumination. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: Bronze. Finish: Copper Bronze