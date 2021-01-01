Delta Tesla 2-Handle Deck-Mount Roman Tub Faucet Trim Kit with Handshower in Polished Nickel (Valve Not Included)

Set apart from typical modern design by its divergence from cool, straight lines, this Tesla 2-Handle Deck-Mount Trim Kit Only Roman Tub Faucet with Handshower in Polished Nickel (Valve Not Included) is an elegant, soft contemporary solution for a modern space. Prepare yourself for the feeling of more water with H2Okinetic Technology. H2Okinetic provides a truly better shower experience. The warm, drenching water coverage is the result of a denser water pattern and larger droplets that retain their heat longer to soothe and revitalize. After you've washed the dishes and put the kids to bed, there's nothing better than relaxing in a hot bath. Let Delta help you soak the day away with one of our distinctive roman tub faucets.