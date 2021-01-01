Tesla 1 Light LED Recessed Spot Trim by WAC Lighting (MT-5LD125TL-S27-WT)

The Tesla 1 LED Recessed Spot Trim by WAC Lighting boasts a sleek profile that smartly fits into a multitude of decors. Made from die-cast aluminum, it consists of a white heat sink that holds a built-in LED source. This LED can dissipate color temperatures from 2700K to 4000K depending on the choice of LED. The 25-degree and 40-degree beam spreads and 45° vertical adjustment and 365° horizontal rotation make it ideal for illumination in different spots. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Square.