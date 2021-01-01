Tersus LED Wall Sconce by Cerno - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Walnut - (03-136-WC-35P1)

The Tersus LED Wall Sconce from Cerno is an example of the simplest form unlocking a myriad of design possibilities. Its energy-efficient LED light sources cast decorative illumination on the wall, providing a subtle accent perfect for modern commercial and hospitality settings. A frosted polymer diffuser softens the light, removing unsightly hot or dark spots. The integrated LED light source is dimmable with a TRIAC or ELV Dimmer. Also available: wet rated Tersus Outdoor Sconce. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones.