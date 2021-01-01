From rosdorf park
Terrill Gold 1 - Bulb LED Outdoor Wall Lantern
Light a deck or entryway while adding traditional style to your home's exterior with this Westinghouse one-light exterior wall lantern. The polished brass finish has classic appeal, while the clear curved beveled glass panels allow optimal light passage. A finial on top and tail on the bottom give the piece a traditional aesthetic. Constructed from steel, the fixture is both durable and lightweight. The fixture uses one medium-base light bulb, 100-watt maximum (not included).